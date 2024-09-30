The future of Old Willingdon Post Office - building now up for sale

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Steeped in history, the iconic 16th century, Grade II Listed building in the centre of Willingdon Village, which is currently the village shop and Post Office, was originally a bakery with tea-room. Time has come to find a new custodian for this wonderful building.

Starting with a quick potted history, the bakery (located in the sizeable barn and garage to the rear of the main building) operated until 1940 when then owner Mr Potter ceased his bakery business.

From 1906 Mr Potter the baker had also been the village Postmaster and when the bakery closed, his wife continued as the village Postmistress.

The post office changed hands several times over the intervening years, and the father of the current Sub-Postmistress, being a resident of Willingdon himself, purchased the property in 2001, with the intention of ensuring it continued to be run as Willingdon Post Office and village stores.

Heart of Willingdon VIllage

Unfortunately, despite enormous support from local residents, the business fell victim to the Post Office Network Change Programme and lost its postal services in 2008.

Despite this, the owners managed to keep it trading as a village shop, but when the Sub-Postmistress of nearby Hamlands Post Office decided to retire, they managed to persuade Post Office Limited to reinstate services in 2013, and it became Wish Hill Post Office.

The current owners managed to continue running the shop and post office as a service to the local community, through the toughest of times, even offering a free delivery service for the most vulnerable members of the community during the pandemic.

However, it is with great sadness and regret that due to the death last September of the founder of the family company that owns the building, there has been no alternative other than to put the building up for sale.

The Post Office

This sale has solely been brought about because the business has to pay back substantial sums of money it owes to the founder’s estate for the benefit of his widow, who lives in the North West and who, unfortunately, has no interest in ensuring that the local family are able to continue running the business.

It is the owners hope that anyone wishing to purchase it, will want to continue running it as a Post Office, and discussions with representatives from Post Office Limited have confirmed that they too would be keen for Post Offices services to remain.

As a business there are many opportunities to run it more commercially than has been possible for the current owners, and with its substantial three bedroomed living accommodation and additional barn and garage to the rear, there are a vast range of different commercial or domestic options available to any would be purchaser.

The family are placing the property onto the market with Surridge Mison Estates, buyers can regitster their interest on 01323 460617.