The Gattons Infant school continues mini-marathon tradition

On Thursday, May23, The Gattons Infant School held their mini- marathon for all pupils.

The event, now in its 34th year, is a highlight in the school calendar- and unique to the school with pupils running around a course including models of famous London landmarks. To mark the end of each race, the children run under Tower Bridge to receive their medals.

The mini-marathon was first run in 1990 to celebrate a parent at the school at the time - Peter Dean - running the London Marathon, and is organised by the Friends of the Gattons School to raise funds for the school to support the exceptional outdoor environment provided for the pupils.

In the first mini- marathon Peter watched his daughter Rachel run the race, and this year he was back at the Gattons to support his grandchildren Zachary and Raegan.

Peter Dean, founder of the mini-marathon with daughter Rachel and grandchildren Zachary and Raegan,

Families and friends came into school to watch pupils run round the famous course past the Cutty Sark, Canary Wharf, Big Ben, the Shard and the London Eye before being awarded their medal for passing under Tower Bridge.

The children all really enjoyed being cheered on by the families and having their photographs taken at Tower Bridge with their medals.

Burgess Hill Rugby Football Club kindly sponsored the event this year- providing both the medals and certificates to recognise pupils’ achievements in completing the course, and encouraging children to take part in activities and sport.