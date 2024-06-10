'The good old spud' talk for Donnington gardeners

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The last few years has seen our annual Plant Sale increase in popularity with few plants left over at the end of the day.

Buyers appreciate finding their requirement close to home and with very competitive prices ! Popular side-lines were the collections of plant pots and tools.

Early June is the time for our Summer Show (previously called "Rose and Sweet Pea Show") These days we include any amount of flowers,pot plants, soft fruit and early vegetables, so there is something for everybody to enjoy.

This Spring has been very difficult following such an amount of rain delaying planting and seed sowing but a good display was managed - and complemented by the Judge. Our main Autumn Show is on September 7.

Before then, on July 5, Donnington Parish Hall we will welcome Richard from the local Rotary Club who is to present a talk entitled "The Good Old Spud"