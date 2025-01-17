The Grinch who gave back and raised £683.07 for charity that supported his family

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“They Were There for Us”. James Thomson, a dedicated Stagecoach South bus driver, has turned his gratitude into action by spearheading a festive fundraising campaign for West Sussex Mind, a charity that has been a lifeline for his family.

James and his partner first sought support from West Sussex Mind when post-natal depression significantly impacted their lives after the birth of their first child shortly before the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic. The charity provided them with access to support groups and activities where they could share experiences with others facing similar challenges. The couple credits the charity for helping them navigate that difficult time, and they continue to benefit from its services following the recent birth of their second child.

“They were there for us when we needed them the most,” said James. “The support they offered has made a world of difference to our family.”

To give back, James suggested fundraising for West Sussex mind, through Stagecoach South’s Santa Bus in Chichester, Bognor Regis, and surrounding areas. Supported by the company, James worked tirelessly during December, transforming a regular bus into a festive wonderland. While most Santa Buses featured Santa and his elves, James added his own creative twist, dressing up as the Grinch to bring smiles to passengers of all ages.

James Thomson (Stagecoach Bus Driver) dressed as the Grinch on the Chichester Santa Bus

“The reactions were priceless,” James said. “Even at 5:00 in the morning, commuters couldn’t help but smile as they boarded. It was so much fun, and I’m thrilled we could spread some holiday cheer while supporting such a vital cause.”

James and his partner dedicated three weeks to the effort, not only fundraising aboard the bus but also decorating it for the season and restoring it to its usual state afterward. He wasn’t alone in his efforts—fellow Stagecoach Bus Drivers, Victoria Brown and Tony Houghton also lent their time and energy to the initiative.

Stagecoach South played a crucial role in supporting James’ fundraising drive, providing resources and helping bring the festive bus to life. The collaboration highlights the company’s commitment to supporting employees and the local community.

In recognition of the success of the campaign, James recently handed over the donations raised to West Sussex Mind. Joined by Daryl Jowett, Chichester Assistant Operations Manager, with Charlotte Williams and Sue Steele representatives of West Sussex Mind, alongside members of the support group, James celebrated the success of the Santa Bus, by handing over a large cheque to the charity, in a display capturing the spirit of teamwork and community.

James Thomson (Stagecoach South Bus Driver), with Daryl Jowett (Assistant Operations Manager), hand over cheque to West Sussex Mind with support group.

West Sussex Mind is an independent local charity that supports people with their mental health, provides specialist training, and campaigns to improve services and promote understanding. The organisation is powered by volunteers who often go above and beyond, dedicating their time and resources to help others in need.

The funds raised by James will contribute to the vital work of West Sussex Mind, to help others access the same life-changing support his family received.

For more information about West Sussex Mind or to get involved, visit https://www.westsussexmind.org/.