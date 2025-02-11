The Guinness Partnership celebrates success of Brighton apprentice joiner

To mark National Apprenticeship Week (10-16 Feb) The Guinness Partnership, one of England’s largest housing associations, is celebrating its apprenticeship programme and the value apprentices bring to local communities.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year is the 18th annual National Apprenticeship Week, coordinated by the National Apprenticeship Service. This week-long celebration across England, is a time to recognise and applaud apprenticeship success stories across the country.

George Turner from Brighton has been carrying out his apprenticeship as a Joiner with Guinness since 2023, where he carries out a variety of tasks including making windows and doors. As well as workplace training with Guinness, once a week George attends classes in Crawley college, where he attends theory classes and carries out training tasks. Although George will finish his apprenticeship training this year, he has already moved into a full-time role at Guinness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year George won Guinness’s Apprentice of the Year Star Award, for his excellent progression in the role and for his selfless support to Guinness residents.

George Turner - Apprentice Joiner at The Guinness Partnership

George has also recently climbed to the summit of Mount Snowden to raise money for Cancer Research UK. This was in memory of his dad who sadly passed away in December 2023, after being diagnosed with cancer. George was accompanied by two friends and raised an incredible £1030 for the charity.

The Guinness Partnership has invested in trade apprenticeships for several years, covering all the key trade areas such as electrical and property maintenance, plumbing, joinery, plastering.

During 2024 eight trade apprentices were recruited and are still completing their apprenticeships, which typically last three to four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Commenting on his career choice, George said: “I really enjoy being an apprentice - both the learning side and the practical side of becoming a Joiner. I recommend anyone interested in doing an apprenticeship to choose one which is most suited to your experience, interests and qualifications.”

Edd Draper, Training Manager at The Guinness Partnership said: “Providing apprenticeship opportunities is a key way of promoting skills development and increasing diversity across the construction and housing maintenance sectors.

“We are extremely proud of George and the progress he has made with his apprenticeship course. He is an inspiration to anyone considering a trade career.”