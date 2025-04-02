The Lewes Pound bids farewell after 17 years

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Lewes Pound, one of the UK’s most celebrated local currencies has announced that the current issue will be the final one. This will mark the end of an inspiring 17 year journey of supporting independent businesses and celebrating Lewes.

Over the past 17 years The Lewes Pound has celebrated major events in the Town from the 750 year anniversary of the Battle of Lewes, to the visit by Mumford & Sons; from the opening of the Linklater Pavilion and the Depot; to celebrating Lewes joining South Downs National Park and the ten year anniversaries of Transition Town Lewes and OVESCO the local energy company.

The Lewes Pound set up the Donate-a-Drink scheme that has raised and distributed £12,700 in envelopes of Lewes Pounds to local food banks over the past eight years.

Since its launch in 2008, The Lewes Pound has symbolised the Town’s commitment to sustainability, community and local resilience. What started as an initiative of Transition Town Lewes quickly became a cherished part of the Town’s identity, encouraging people to shop locally, visit Lewes and question the values of money.

The Lewes Pound team thank Depot Lewes for its support

Susan Murray, a director of The Lewes Pound says

“While this chapter is closing the values The Lewes Pound represents – supporting local businesses, sustainability and community collaboration will continue to thrive in Lewes.”

The current issue remains valid and can still be used in the many shops and business in the Town until 31st August 2025.

For further information please contact [email protected]