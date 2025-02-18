The Montefiore Hospital welcomes local author and previous patient to unveil new CT scanner

The Montefiore Hospital has unveiled a new, state-of-the-art CT scanner, which will speed up diagnoses for people with underlying health concerns, such as those on a cancer pathway, or with a cardiac condition. The new scanner will produce higher quality diagnostic images and specialist scans, in a fraction of the time.

To celebrate, the hospital welcomed back local author Josie Lloyd, a previous patient treated through the hospital’s cancer service, where patient’s typically need multiple CT scans as part of their care.

The new scanner is part of an on-going investment project in The Montefiore Hospital’s imaging department to install new equipment and improve patient comfort. Using this new CT scanner, radiographers can perform scans for a wide range of clinical specialties including, cardiology, neurology, oncology, gastroenterology and orthopaedics.

The scanner allows for certain scans to be a quicker and more comfortable experience for the patient. It is also able to scan specific body parts without the need to physically move the patient during the scan, which can be uncomfortable if they are in pain. New AI technology, combined with the scanner’s ability to image the patient quickly, delivers a higher quality diagnostic image for the consultants to use in their diagnosis of the patient’s condition. The CT scanner also uses technology to reduce the amount of radiation used in each scan.

The Montefiore Hospital's new Cannon Aquilion ONE PRISM CT scanner

The new scanner also comprises new features such as distract views on the ceiling and changeable LED lights which provide a calming environment for patients of all ages. This can be particularly comforting for nervous patients.

Both NHS and private patients will benefit from this new equipment, which will help alleviate some of the pressures on waiting lists and reduce diagnosis waiting times in the local area.

Mark Harrison, Diagnostic Imaging Manager at The Montefiore Hospital, said: “Our brand-new Cannon Aquilion ONE PRISM CT scanner is now fully operational. This advanced CT scanner will provide better services to our patients and clinical specialists in both the private and NHS sectors.

A huge thanks to all the Spire, Cannon and Apollo team members who made this installation possible. We look forward to using the benefits of this new technology to develop and improve our patient services.”

The Montefiore Hospital CT Radiographers

Josie Lloyd is the author of 22 best-selling novels and was treated for breast cancer at The Montefiore in 2017. She subsequently went on to write the internationally successful novel, 'The Cancer Ladies' Running Club' based on her experience. She also became patron of the charity Lobular Breast Cancer UK and helps to run well-being days for others affected by a lobular breast cancer diagnosis. Josie said: “The treatment I received and follow-on care at The Montefiore has been exceptional and I'm honoured and delighted to be at the opening of this new CT scanner. It will undoubtedly be an incredibly helpful resource for the hospital and give patients the reassurance that they can get all the treatment they need under one roof”.