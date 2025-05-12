The power of community is being celebrated in West Sussex for Mental Health Awareness Week

Worthing-based mental health charity, West Sussex Mind, is celebrating community for Mental Health Awareness Week with a number of events planned to bring people together and spread the word about its support.

The theme of Mental Health Awareness Week this year is community and the importance of connection for our mental health. It recognises that, as humans, we thrive when we have strong connections with other people and supportive communities around us. Communities provide a sense of belonging, safety, support in hard times and give us a sense of purpose.

Staff teams at West Sussex Mind are going out into the community this week at various locations across the county to raise awareness about the support the charity offers and to host activities that are good for people’s wellbeing. Activities range from a wellbeing event for young people at West Durrington Campus (Northbrook College) and a beach clean in Littlehampton, to a sensory walk at RSPB Pulborough Brooks and a stall at Worthing Market.

Deputy CEO Kate Scales explained: "This year's theme of community is a perfect fit for our charity. Our teams are running a wonderful and varied programme of events to raise more awareness of our support, foster connections and wellbeing and encourage people to come forward for support."

Here is a taster of events throughout the week:

Wednesday 14 May. Wellbeing drop-in for students at West Durrington Campus, Northbrook College. 12-2pm. Open to college students only.

Wednesday 14 May. West Sussex Mind will have a stall at Worthing Market on Montague Street from 9am until 4pm and will be at Tesco Holmbush from 11am.

Thursday 15 May. 'Tuning into your senses' sensory walk at RSPB Pulborough Brooks with Men Walk Talk. Pulborough Brooks, Wiggonholt, Pulborough, West Sussex, RH20 2EL. 10am-12pm.

Thursday 15 May. West Sussex Mind will have a wellbeing stand at The Grange Community and Leisure Centre, Bepton Rd, GU29 9HD, Midhurst. 2-4pm.

Saturday 17 May. Fundraising car boot sale at Broadwater Green in Worthing with the gate entry price donated to West Sussex Mind.

There's a full rundown of events for Mental Health Awareness Week, including wellbeing events open only to people getting support with West Sussex Mind, on the charity’s website.