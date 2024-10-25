The South of England Agricultural Society welcomes Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO as Royal Patron

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South of England Agricultural Society is honoured to announce that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh GCVO has become its new Royal Patron.

Founded in 1967 through the merger of several historic agricultural societies—some dating back to the 1830s—the Society represents six counties: Berkshire, East Sussex, Hampshire and the Isle of Wight, Kent, Surrey, and West Sussex. Before The Duchess’s appointment, the Society’s Royal Patron had been Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

As the Society continues to build on the legacy of its founding organisations, it remains committed to supporting agricultural education and countryside learning for future generations. Given the Royal Family’s long connection to rural life and the Duchess’s dedication to supporting the agricultural industry, her appointment as Patron was a natural fit.

Her Royal Highness regularly attends agricultural shows across the UK as Patron of the Association of Show and Agricultural Organisations (ASAO) and is passionate about the vital contribution that food producers make to our national life. She supports initiatives that foster career opportunities for young people in the agricultural sector, promote sustainable food production practices, and encourage children to engage with the origins of their food.

Charles Burgoyne, Chairman of the South of England Agricultural Society, shared his excitement about the appointment:

"We are absolutely thrilled that Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh has agreed to be the Royal Patron of the Society. As our 2024 President, we have benefitted greatly from her support this year with visits to the Jim Green Challenge and the South of England Show. We are looking forward to working together in the months and years ahead."

For more information about the South of England Agricultural Society, please visit seas.org.uk