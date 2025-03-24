The Story of Chichester: second instalment of Sage House history talks

The second instalment in the Sage House history talks series will feature The History of Chichester, presented by former school teacher and historian, Roger Clark.

This captivating and visually rich presentation will journey through Chichester’s past, from its Roman origins—highlighting the layout of the city's four streets radiating from the cross—through to the Anglo-Saxon era, the Normans, and up to the present day.

Join us on Tuesday April 29th, at Sage House from 6:00 PM to 7:30 PM for an engaging evening, complete with tea and cake, all in support of our ongoing fundraising efforts for Sage House.

To book please visit - dementiasupport.org.uk/whats-on