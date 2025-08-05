The 'triumph and tragedy' of Uckfield's railway is explored in a fascinating new book

For anyone who lives in or around Uckfield or uses the current rail link to London Bridge, Brian's newly published book is a must bed-time read. Although he admits you will be so angry by the end you won't get much sleep.

He spent four years researching his latest title: 'Uckfield's Railway - Triumph and Tragedy,' containing scores of illustrations (many unpublished until now) and 288 pages of riveting history, both industrial and political.

For Uckfieldians the ending is hard to swallow. In scrutinising files held at London's National Archives, Brian says East Sussex County Council (ESCC) was pressing the Ministry of Transport to have the entire Uckfield line 'eliminated.'

In one confidential memo, ESCC County Surveyor Michael Leney wrote: "The removal of this railway would enable a number of road improvements to be carried out at greatly reduced costs and faciliitate an improved road alignment. This would be most significant as regards Uckfield Level Crossing and the bridges at Eridge, Crowborough and Groombridge, apart from several minor road crossings."

Brian told the Sussex Express: "Even today people think Dr Beeching was responsible. That's a very convenient myth but what shocked me most was finding evidence showing how a demoralised British Rail eventually acceded to the County Council and deliberately sabotaged the Uckfield Line in Lewes with a false 'emergency' to close the railway. Now this shocking story is in the public domain. The book also exposes the real villains who continue conspiring against re-instating the railway."

In particular, Brian and many other Uckfield Line supporters reject a proposal to create a 'greenway' leisure route for cyclists and walkers along the track bed. They say if this happens, then any restitution is doomed to fail.

The book also details rail-related history such as the opening of the London to Brighton line in 1841. By 1850 the railway had reached Lewes, Eastbourne and Hastings, boosting these places by bringing trade and prosperity.

Calls for a Lewes to Uckfield railway began in 1845 and hopefully onwards to Tunbridge Wells. Finally the Royal Assent in July 1857 permitted construction of the line where workmen immediately started labouring at Hamsey where the line initially branched off. In just 15 months it was completed. Very few similarities to HS2 one feels.

The first train steamed into Uckfield amidst tremendous cheering. Later that evening fireworks illuminated the sky, traditional Sussex flaming tar barrels were rolled down the High Street and the Brighton Railway Band played popular tunes.

In 1868 direct train services between the famous Regency towns of Brighton and Tunbridge Wells via Uckfield were enabled. This was made possible with a new stretch of railway in Lewes passing through Malling Hill so trains could run straight through to Brighton.

After a Labour victory in the 1945 General Election, railways were nationalised. 'Economy measures' were said to be needed and it was proposed that the Cuckoo Line (Heathfield) and so-called 'Bluebell' lines should be closed. The writer of an editorial in the Sussex Express was deeply unimpressed.

Brian's book now covers the most controversial aspect, the Railway Tragedy. In Lewes, ESCC caused a furore over its Lewes Inner Relief Road, a dual carriageway with feeder roads and massive roundabouts. Minister of Transport Ernest Marples supported the road scheme and suspended rail investment which included electrifying all of the Uckfield line. This brought protests from BR management who produced figures showing rail traffic was growing fast. They also cited the role the Uckfield line played relieving worsening pressure on the main London-Brighton line. That pressure has worsened, particularly in view of vital work to be done to the Balcombe Viaduct which carries the main line.

The last train on the Lewes to Uckfield line ran on February 23, 1969 and the line officially closed on May 4 that year. Brian's book contains chapters explaining the attitudes and processes which led to its ultimate closure. Having devoted much of his lifetime to researching the railway's history, (including exploring inaccessible London tunnelling on foot) He said: "I don't suppose I will live to see it re-open, but I hope against hope that some of those young people living in Uckfield will."

