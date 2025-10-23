The View from V2 – Our Christmas Toy Appeal 2025

By Ian Crouch V2 Radio Programme Controller.

As Christmas draws ever nearer, we prepare ourselves for the tradition of present-giving and receiving. We trudge through the shops, hoping to find gifts for our loved ones that they will like.

Whilst some find this task arduous, others find it exciting as the chance that you have picked exactly what they wanted, will make both theirs and your Christmas day a happy one.

Christmas is a time when we traditionally think about others, and for the last 20 or so years, I have been involved in organising Christmas toy Appeals on Radio Stations. This is something I will be doing again this year in the hope that those fortunate enough will be able to buy a little something to brighten the Christmas day for those less fortunate.

V2 Radio's Christmas Toy Appeal, sponsored by ASHTON CARE, will be launching on Monday, November 10. The idea is that we have toy boxes placed in shops and businesses all over the South.

If you’d like to, you can buy a toy or a gift for a less fortunate child in the area – you don’t need to wrap your present; pop it in the box, and we will distribute all those we collect to children's charities and organisations across the South, in time for Christmas.

Anything you can donate would be amazing, and here at V2 Radio, we really appreciate the support from our listeners and advertisers in getting behind this worthwhile campaign to make Christmas enjoyable for everyone!

