The way we talk about dying matters, says Eastbourne hospice
The national campaign works to open up conversations around death and dying, and this year’s theme focuses on the language that we use, and conversations we have, with healthcare professionals. It’s an important topic for St Wilfrid’s, which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.
The hospice, in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, has an information stand on display all week to encourage staff, volunteers, patients, their families and visitors to talk about death and dying.
Colin Twomey, St Wilfrid’s Chief Executive, said: ‘It’s really important we aren’t scared to talk openly about death and dying. After all, it’s something that’s going to come to us all sooner or later. But the language we use matters and that’s why we’re encouraging everyone to have honest discussions. Having clarity over what to expect can transform the end of someone’s life.’
Ruby Wroe, Senior Communications and Engagement Officer at Hospice UK, said: ‘Whether it's with healthcare professionals, family, friends, or colleagues, we're encouraging everyone to have these important conversations and to think about the words we use to have them. We hope that speaking honestly about death means that people get the information and support they need, when they need it.’