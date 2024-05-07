The way we talk about dying matters, says Eastbourne hospice

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The national campaign works to open up conversations around death and dying, and this year’s theme focuses on the language that we use, and conversations we have, with healthcare professionals. It’s an important topic for St Wilfrid’s, which supports people with life-limiting illnesses.

The hospice, in Broadwater Way, Eastbourne, has an information stand on display all week to encourage staff, volunteers, patients, their families and visitors to talk about death and dying.

Colin Twomey, St Wilfrid’s Chief Executive, said: ‘It’s really important we aren’t scared to talk openly about death and dying. After all, it’s something that’s going to come to us all sooner or later. But the language we use matters and that’s why we’re encouraging everyone to have honest discussions. Having clarity over what to expect can transform the end of someone’s life.’

Members of the St Wilfrid’s team with the information board.