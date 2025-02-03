The Weald & Downland Living Museum completes repairs of historic Lurgashall Watermill

The Weald & Downland Living Museum is delighted to announce the successful completion of significant conservation work and repairs to the 17th-century Lurgashall Watermill, located within the Museum grounds. Visitors can once again see the historic mill in full operation and hear firsthand the stories behind its craftsmanship and history.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Originally built in the 17th century in Lurgashall, West Sussex, the watermill served the local community for centuries, including the residents of Petworth House and Park. Although the oldest parts of the building date from the 17th century, many changes were made to the machinery and the building during its working life and it was much modified at least once before the 19th century when, among other changes, the roof was given a gable at one end and a half-hip at the other to provide more storage space. The building was dismantled in 1973 and re-erected at the Museum in 1977, where it has been a centrepiece of the site and a testament to traditional milling practices.

Today, the mill is used for grinding corn, flour and animal feed, and began producing flour for the Museum shop and local businesses on Good Friday in 1981. It has remained a much-loved feature for visitors ever since. The wheel is twelve feet in diameter, and when the mill is grinding it turns at about 6rpm, each turn using about 200 gallons of water. The overshot waterwheel provides power for two pairs of millstones, a grain cleaner and a sack hoist.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Like any intricate machinery, the mill occasionally requires repairs. During autumn 2024, the Museum's dedicated team, led by the Museum’s Curator, Julian Bell, and a group of skilled volunteers, worked tirelessly to restore the cog wheel. The project focused on replacing worn or broken teeth of the cog wheel mechanism, using hornbeam wood—a material known for its durability and strength.

The oldest parts of the mill date from the 17th century, and the mill was in use until the 1930s.

Jeff Ayling, a long-serving volunteer at the Museum who hand-crafted and individually fitted all the replacement teeth, commented: "Working on the mill repairs has been an incredible experience. It’s so rewarding to combine traditional woodworking techniques with this historic machinery to ensure the mill continues operating for future generations to enjoy."

With its repairs now complete, visitors to the Weald & Downland Living Museum can once again experience the sights, sounds and stories of milling history.

For more information about the mill and upcoming events, please visit the website - wealddown.co.uk