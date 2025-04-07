The Weald & Downland Living Museum launches its own craft beer, created in partnership with Arundel Brewery

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The Weald & Downland Living Museum in Chichester has announced an exciting new collaboration with Arundel Brewery to launch their very own craft beer, Tindalls IPA. Crafted with English hops and traditional heritage maltings, Tindalls IPA pays homage to the cultural and historical significance of brewing.

The Museum has a long-standing reputation for preserving and demonstrating heritage crafts and showcasing how our ancestors once lived. Brewing was once an important aspect of daily life, crucial for public health, and providing essential nutrients and calories to the diet after a busy working day. The process was historically managed by the ‘ale-wife’, who brewed ale for family and community consumption.

The Museum’s ale takes its name from Tindalls Cottage, one of the 18th century historic houses which has been preserved at the Museum. The cottage has two service rooms on the ground floor, the larger of which was the brewhouse and contains a copper, or ‘furnace’, where the house ale would have been brewed. The building serves as a window into the tradition of ale-making and visitors can witness brewing demonstrations and observe hops grown in the cottage garden at select times during the year.

The creation of Tindalls IPA was a collaborative and community-driven effort, with Museum staff enthusiastically participating in the naming process. Carlotta Holt, the Museum’s Head Gardener, ultimately suggested the winning name due to the strong connection to the hop garden and brewhouse of Tindalls Cottage.

Carlotta says: “It’s been so exciting to see Tindalls IPA come to life, and I’m thrilled that visitors will have the opportunity to taste this connection to the past. What makes it even more special is that the name takes inspiration from our much-loved historic cottage which makes the process a real celebration of the rich history of the building.”

Arundel Brewery is an award winning, West Sussex based, family run and proudly independent brewery that has been brewing beer since 1992. They are run by a family of craft beer fanatics and aim to create the most delicious and flavoursome beers possible.

“Collaborations are something we really enjoy, whether that be with another brewery or another exciting party that shares the same ethos and attitudes that we do. We have worked with a list of talented artists and designers, on a variety of projects, to bring our beers to life. So we were delighted to be approached by the Weald & Downland Living Museum to be part of their latest project,” Stuart Walker, Arundel Brewery.

The Museum also partnered with local Chichester artist John Harmer to create the vibrant label design, further connecting the project to the local community. Sustainability was at the heart of the ale’s production, using ingredients sourced within the UK and using eco-conscious packaging, including recyclable cans and cardboard six-pack holders.

Tilly Blyth, Museum Director, said: “Tindalls IPA represents so much of what we stand for at the Weald & Downland Living Museum - celebrating history, community and sustainability. Brewing was an integral part of daily life for centuries, and this ale not only pays tribute to that rich tradition but also showcases the collaborative spirit of our Museum team, volunteers and local partners. We are thrilled to launch Tindalls IPA and invite our visitors to enjoy a taste of history!”

Tindalls IPA is currently in production and will make its grand debut during the Museum’s Easter Through the Ages weekend on 12-13 April 2025, where visitors can sample the ale and purchase it to take home.

After its launch, visitors can continue to enjoy Tindalls IPA, as it will be available to purchase from the Museum shop and café.