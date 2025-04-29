The woman who held Selsey together: Vera Buxton-Knight’s wartime legacy

Evacuees, Emergency Aid, and Royal Recognition

In the early months of the war, Selsey received more than 800 evacuees, mostly women and children fleeing the dangers of the Blitz. Vera, alongside her husband Oliver, took charge of their reception—organising transport, sourcing supplies, and ensuring no one was left without care. It was no small task, but Vera made it look seamless.

Her efforts did not go unnoticed. In December 1939, Queen Elizabeth (later the Queen Mother) visited Selsey—an early wartime appearance believed to have been carefully orchestrated behind the scenes by Vera herself. The visit placed a national spotlight on the town’s home front contribution and served as a quiet endorsement of Vera’s leadership.

A Strategic Mind with Society Ties

As Jones’s research reveals, Vera’s impact extended well beyond local coordination. With strong family connections—her husband Oliver was a wine exporter with links to Cairo, and her father-in-law John Buxton-Knight a celebrated landscape artist—Vera was well positioned to ensure Selsey received the recognition and resources it needed.

She wasn’t just a name on a committee. Vera held formal posts as Transport Officer for both the Women’s Voluntary Service (W.V.S.) and Air Raid Precautions (A.R.P.), often covering petrol costs from her own pocket. She created emergency vehicle registers and ensured the town was never caught short during a medical crisis.

First Responder, Nurse and Lifesaver

Vera’s front-line commitment was unmatched. As Senior Ambulance Officer for the Chichester Nursing Division of the St. John Ambulance Brigade, her home effectively became Selsey’s emergency coordination centre. She trained volunteers, led first aid demonstrations, and took charge in crises ranging from air raids to aircraft crashes.

One account uncovered by Nicola Jones tells of Vera rushing to aid the crew of a downed German Heinkel 111 bomber while its wreckage was still smouldering—an act of humanity and courage that defined her wartime ethos.

Building Community, Lifting Spirits

Vera also recognised the power of morale. She hosted New Year’s celebrations for civil defence volunteers and introduced “Lunch-Hour Concerts” to Selsey, inspired by those held at London’s National Gallery. These events featured professional performers such as soprano Sophie Wyss and raised funds for the Red Cross, while offering a vital cultural lifeline during dark times.

Her daughter, Dilys, often performed at these gatherings, helping to bring humour and heart to the community.

The Spitfire Fund: Turning Pride into Power

In 1941, Vera launched the Selsey Spitfire Fund with the aim of raising £5,000 to sponsor the construction of a fighter aircraft. Through tireless organising—raffles, dances, competitions—she united the town behind a single goal. By year’s end, the campaign stood as a proud emblem of Selsey’s wartime solidarity.

Jones’s findings detail the Boxing Day gala that year as a major highlight—combining heartfelt tributes with high-spirited music to rally both morale and money.

A Legacy Etched in Glass

Vera’s efforts were formally commemorated with a stained-glass window at Church Norton, where she is depicted as a nurse and ambulance officer. But her legacy lives on in every story, every act of bravery and care, uncovered and preserved by residents like Nicola Jones.

Thanks to this research, Vera’s name is being rightfully re-centred in Selsey’s wartime narrative—not just as an organiser or volunteer, but as the woman who held the town together.

To learn more about Vera Buxton-Knight’s legacy and Selsey’s remarkable role on the home front, come along to the VE Day Celebration Civil Ceremony at East Beach Green on 8 May 2025. The Ceremony begins at 8:40pm—but arrive early at 7:15pm to catch Selsey’s sail past. It’s a chance to celebrate those who kept the home fires burning and ensured Selsey stood strong.

1 . Contributed Queen Elizabeth (the Queen Mother) meeting Evacuees in Selsey in 1939 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Heinkel 111 Bomber at East Beach, Selsey Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Spitfire Fighter Fund Poster Photo: Submitted

4 . Contributed A section of Vera Buxton-Knight's stained glass window at Church Norton Photo: Submitted