The world’s oldest lawnmower finds new home in Hassocks

Unearthed by a Sussex museum’s curator, the world’s oldest lawnmower has gone on public display in Hassocks and is set to star in a major exhibition at the British Library.

The talented engineer Edwin Beard Budding, from Stroud in Gloucestershire, produced the very first lawnmower. He worked with John Ferrabee to patent the design on 31st August 1830. It was promoted not only for replacing scythes to cut grass but also as “healthy exercise” for country gentlemen.

The idea got off to a slow start though with machines manufactured by Ferrabee and various licensees. One was J.R. & A Ransome of Ipswich, who still manufacture commercial mowers as Ransomes Jacobsen Limited and have kindly loaned the machine so that it can go on public display.

Today, only two original Budding-type lawnmowers survive. One, dating to the 1850s, has been on show at the Science Museum but the older of the pair, made in the 1840s, has gone on display at the Museum of Gardening in Hassocks thanks to the efforts of curator Clive Gravett.

The machine has an interesting history. It was discovered in 1932 by a Ransomes salesman when he visited Thornham Hall, Suffolk to discuss a new motor mower. The gardener, having read in the local newspaper that Ransome Sims & Jefferies were celebrating 100 years of mower production, mentioned that they had one of the originals in an old shed at the end of the garden. Lord Henniker, the owner of Thornham Hall, later presented the lawn mower to Ransomes.

Research by Clive Gravett has also unearthed more of the mower’s history. “The head gardener at Thornham Hall during the period 1840s to1870s was John Perkins”, says Clive. “He was a keen horticulturist, and in 1875 he bred the ‘Lady Henniker’ apple, which is still grown today. Perkins received a First Class Certificate from the Royal Horticultural Society and the Lady Henniker apple was featured in the Florist and Pomologist magazine in 1875.”

In 1877, Perkins wrote Floral Designs for the Table. It is an incredible work containing twenty-five elaborate designs for breakfast, luncheon, dinner and special occasions. He lists over three hundred plants, berries and ornamental leaves that can be utilised in his designs.

“More importantly for me personally though”, adds Clive, “is that John Perkins would have been responsible for, and no doubt used, what is now the oldest surviving lawnmower in the world.

“It now takes pride of place in our ur museum, in a large Sussex oak barn at South Downs Nurseries in Hassocks, West Sussex, which hosts numerous fascinating and unique gardening tools and equipment on display, many with amazing stories.”

The Budding mower will be loaned to the British Library for their exhibition ‘Unearthed: The Power of Gardening’ from 2nd May to 10th August 2025. It will then return to Hassocks for much of the year although it’s hoped it can be showcased at other locations. Check the museum’s website: www.museumofgardening.co.uk