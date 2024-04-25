They all said Yes to Jess!
When Jess Brown-Fuller, the Cabinet member responsible for events for Chichester District Council, suggested a beach cleaning day for her fellow councillors, she was heartened so many said Yes.
“CDC Councillors recognise how important our beaches are for residents and visitors alike. So, it was a no-brainer for use to celebrate Earth Day by having a group beach clean,” she said.
Earth Day is an annual celebration of the environment held on 22 April each year.
“Our environment, especially our coastal environment, is a huge part of what Chichester is and is fundamental to our visitor economy,” said Jess, who is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for the Chichester Constituency.