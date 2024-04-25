They all said Yes to Jess!

When Jess Brown-Fuller, the Cabinet member responsible for events for Chichester District Council, suggested a beach cleaning day for her fellow councillors, she was heartened so many said Yes.
By Carolyn AldredContributor
Published 25th Apr 2024, 13:54 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

“CDC Councillors recognise how important our beaches are for residents and visitors alike. So, it was a no-brainer for use to celebrate Earth Day by having a group beach clean,” she said.

Earth Day is an annual celebration of the environment held on 22 April each year.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Our environment, especially our coastal environment, is a huge part of what Chichester is and is fundamental to our visitor economy,” said Jess, who is the Liberal Democrat Parliamentary Candidate for the Chichester Constituency.

Related topics:Chichester District CouncilCouncillorsLiberal Democrat