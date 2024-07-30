thortful Partners with queer artists for exclusive Brighton Pride card collection

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brighton Pride is this week, and to celebrate, greetings card marketplace, thortful, has teamed up with four extremely talented independent LGBTQI+ artists to create a range of exclusive cards for Brighton Pride.

From witty Drag Race references to quirky seagulls reminiscent of Brighton's pier, these cards truly capture the spirit of the LGBTQI+ community.

Brighton, renowned as the LGBTQI+ capital of the UK, hosts one of the country's largest and most vibrant Pride celebrations. For thortful, embracing diversity is so important.By providing LGBTQI+ artists with a platform to display their art and creativity on one of the UK's biggest queer stages, thortful is striving to show its commitment to inclusivity.

Independent LGBTQI+ artists Imy Lascelles, Seemal Sikander, Gonçalo Alves, and Ash Attzs were given complete creative freedom to design a range of cards that reflect their unique experiences within the community.

These cards not only celebrate Pride but also capture the essence of what it means to be queer, highlighting the aspects most meaningful to them.

To make this possible, thortful has partnered with Trans Pride Brighton, a charity dedicated to inspiring all trans, intersex, gender variant, and queer individuals. Their mission is to celebrate trans lives and promote gender diversity, making a real difference in Brighton’s community.

Five hundred cards will be handed out at the parade to celebrate Brighton Pride and support Trans Pride Brighton.

Due to funding issues, Trans Pride Brighton has faced resource limitations and has had to cancel previous Pride events. To continue supporting Brighton’s trans community, thortful will donate 10p for every card purchased from the range in August to the Trans Pride Centre Fundraiser.

A spokesperson from thortful adds: “Giving back to the community is a core value for us. Pride embodies collectivity, unity, and celebration, and we are delighted to offer LGBTQI+ artists a platform to showcase their creativity.

The addition of partnering with Trans Pride Brighton is significant, as we greatly admire their mission and work. We recognise the challenges minority groups face and are dedicated to supporting them in every way possible.”