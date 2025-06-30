Thousands attend the Midhurst Town Cup to enjoy a fun, family day out which celebrates polo and rural life while providing much entertainment for all

The Jack Gannon Trophy took place at midday with La Dolfina/ Marques de Riscal winning by 14 goals to Valhalla’s eight goals. At 3pm, the next match for the Midhurst Town Cup took place and was closely contested with Calatagan beating La Dolfina/ Scone by five goals to three.

Spectators gathered to watch these highly competitive matches with world class, talented players providing much entertainment for the crowd. These games are part of the British Open Polo Championship for the Cowdray Gold Cup.

Besides the polo, visitors were able to enjoy lots of entertainment off the pitch. There were vintage tractor and Land Rover displays, tractor rides for the children, and at half time ponies from the Cowdray Park Polo Academy were led onto the pitch where people could stroke them alongside divot stomping.

The Chiddingfold, Leconfield and Cowdray hunt carried out a parade and volunteers from the Estate’s chosen charity Midhurst Palliative were also raising awareness of the work that they do locally. A band was playing in the main show tent and there were plenty of stalls with food, drink and merchandise.

MVP Facundo Pieres was presented the cup by Richard Watt, Chairman of the Midhurst Town Council. The Premier Magazine Best Playing Pony Rug was awarded to Polo Messiah, played by Adolfo Cambiaso and owned by La Dolfina, with his team of grooms overseen by head groom Iñaki Cedrés Salomón.

The Cowdray Gold Cup for the British Open Polo Championships is now well underway with the Semi-Finals taking place on Wednesday 16th July and the Finals on Sunday 20th July.

