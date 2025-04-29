Thousands flocked to Spring Live! at South of England Showground

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South of England Agricultural Society is delighted to report that Spring Live! 2025 was a tremendous success, welcoming thousands of visitors from across the region in the sunshine last weekend (26th & 27th April).

Held at the South of England Showground in Ardingly, West Sussex, the much-loved springtime event once again delivered a vibrant celebration of the season, offering a packed programme of hands-on activities, animal encounters, and entertainment for all ages - from traditional countryside experiences to high-energy thrills.

Crowds enjoyed meeting Dexter cattle, Whitefaced Woodland ewes and their lambs, Kune Kune pigs and more in the animal barn, while the Pygmy Goat Show delighted audiences throughout the weekend. High-octane flyball displays, ‘have a go’ dog agility and Sunday’s Fun Dog Show brought extra excitement for dog lovers and their four-legged companions.

There was also no shortage of opportunities for visitors to roll up their sleeves and get involved. Archery, axe throwing, bushcraft, and wand-making workshops offered something for adventurers of all ages, while younger guests made the most of the chocolate workshop and pumpkin seed planting—part of the Society’s lead-up to its Autumn Show. The Fluffy Duck Trail also encouraged families to explore the Showground, learn about milking, and visit the pygmy goats. Mini monster trucks, classic car rides, a funfair, and circus skills also brought plenty of thrills across the weekend.

Competitions and displays were key across both days, from the fast-paced lawn mower racing to Brighton Kite Flyers in the Ardingly Ring. In the horticultural area, visitors engaged with expert gardeners, explored vintage machinery, admired floral competition entries, and took away tips from hanging basket demonstrations.

Retail therapy was also firmly on the agenda, with shoppers browsing a wide selection of clothing, jewellery, artisan food, homeware and handcrafted gifts from local producers and independent makers.

Corrie Ince, Show Director at the South of England Agricultural Society, said:

“It was wonderful to welcome so many people to the Showground for Spring Live!. It is always a brilliant way to mark the start of the season — full of energy, new life and fresh opportunities to connect with the countryside.

“As a charity, our aim is not only to entertain but to educate and inspire future generations about the importance of agriculture and rural industries. Events like this are part of our commitment to building awareness and understanding of land-based careers, and all profits directly support our ongoing work in agricultural education and countryside learning.”

With Spring Live! now concluded, the Society’s focus shifts to its headline event of the year: the South of England Show, taking place from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th June. The flagship show is set to be the biggest on the calendar, bringing together a full-scale showcase of agriculture, equestrian events, food, shopping and live entertainment, making it an unmissable family day out.

Tickets are available at www.seas.org.uk, priced at £24.30 for adults and £22.50 for senior citizens/students (including a 10% advance discount until 29.5.25). Children under 16 can attend for free (with a suggested £2 donation). Due to the number of visitors expected, restricted livestock areas, and potentially hot weather, dogs are not recommended at the South of England Show.