Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Runners of all abilities are getting ready to take on one of the most challenging coastal routes in the country, as the Beachy Head Marathon returns this month.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Beachy Head Marathon, Ultramarathon and 10K all take place on Saturday 26 October with the Beachy Head Half Marathon on Sunday 27 October.

Several thousand runners are due to take part, with all challenges starting and finishing from Eastbourne seafront at the start of the South Downs Way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saturday’s Beachy Head Marathon, now in its 44th year, is one the biggest off-road marathons in the UK and is popular for its scenic and challenging route through the South Downs National Park countryside.

Beachy Head Marathon

The marathon course includes an eye-watering 300 steps, 14 gates and the equivalent elevation of 1,318m along the epic South Downs National Park route.

The Ultramarathon – also on Saturday - is an exciting recent addition to the annual event, with runners invited to take on both the traditional Marathon route followed by the 10K route, to create an endurance race of approximately 52.6 kilometres.

Entries for the Ultramarathon are limited to just 200 spaces and, due to the challenging nature of this race, are only accepted from runners that have previously completed a marathon within five hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 10k run – also on Saturday - will set off with a route comprising of breathtaking views and challenges, taking a shorter looping route across the Downs to Belle Tout Lighthouse and back.

Beachy Head Marathon

The Beachy Head Half – now in its fifth year - is on Sunday and the route will encompass much of the marathon route, but detour into new surroundings which still have that amazing, picturesque scenery.

Councillor Margaret Bannister, Eastbourne Borough Council’s Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, Accessibility and Community Safety, said, “These fantastic running events really do put our town on the map as people come from far and wide to take part in them – as well as local runners.

“And it’s no surprise as the routes all take in some of the most picturesque villages and stunning scenery within the South Downs National Park. I wish everyone well whether they are taking part for the first time or are participants who come back year after year for these special events.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Spectators are encouraged to come along and cheer on the runners from the start/finish line on Dukes Drive or from Beachy Head and Exceat where there are pubs, cafés, toilets and parking available. Brighton & Hove Buses Coaster Bus also follows much of the route.

Beachy Head Marathon

Races start at 7.40am for the Ultramarathon, 8.45am for the Marathon, 9.15am for the 10k and on Sunday, 8am for the Half Marathon. Marathon finishers are expected from 11.30am, with the last participants back by 6pm. Road closures will be in operation on Dukes Drive and Upper Dukes Drive.

The Beachy Head Marathon is supported by Bede’s School and race sponsors Group 1 Hailsham BMW, Euro Self Drive and the Lansdowne Hotel.

There is still time to enter, for further information or to enter visit www.BeachyHeadMarathon.co.uk.