Thousands of Girlguiding members from London and the south east come together in West Sussex for fun and adventure

Girlguiding members of all ages gathered in Ardingly on Saturday 10 May for ‘May-hem!’. The event saw over 6000 Rainbows, Brownies, Guides, and Rangers and 1500 supporting volunteers from all over London, Sussex, Surrey and Kent come together at the South of England Showground to have fun and show that all girls can do anything.

The event, led by a dedicated team of volunteers at Girlguiding London and South East England, showcased some of the best of guiding all on one day with dozens of activities on offer. Girls learned about issues that were important to them, such as how to protect nature and how to challenge the limiting stereotypes placed on girls in sport, careers, and in daily life. They were inspired through music and movement, including 5 different dance styles, learning a Haka, and drumming.

A firm favourite among the girls was the chance to challenge themselves on adventurous inflatables. And there were countless opportunities to have fun and build friendships – from the silent disco to around the campfire making s’mores.

Amanda Teasel, Girlguding London and South East England chief commissioner said: “It was such an incredible event where we had activities that gave girls the opportunity to learn new skills, to explore, and to have adventures together. There was something for everybody there, something they might find familiar but also something to have a go and to try out.

Brownies enjoy the silent disco

“That’s the best thing about guiding, that it gives our members opportunities to try new things in a safe space, and the experience of seeing the big guiding family coming together – an incredible experience for everyone involved.”

A Brownie from south west London said: “I feel amazed and excited to be here with all these Brownies.”

A Guide from East Sussex said: “My favourite things from the day were drumming, making worry dolls and running from the dinosaurs in the fossil area!”

A Ranger and young leader from Surrey said: “My favourite part of the day was the Bollywood dancing, making s’mores and meeting new Rangers.”

Find out more about Girlguiding in London and South East England including how you can get involved at www.girlguidinglaser.org.uk.