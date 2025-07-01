Thousands of Sussex children inspired to take environmental action

Bestselling author and mother of four Ellie Jackson, originally from Uckfield, has joined forces with wildlife-friendly renewables developer Lightrock Power to reach over 5,700 school children in 22 schools in Sussex with her series of books on plastic pollution, climate change and habitat loss. Each school will receive copies of her eight true stories, together with excellent teaching resources and ideas to create their own School Environment Day.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ellie’s series of children’s books, Wild Tribe Heroes, help children understand real environmental issues. The first three books in the series focus on plastic pollution and have reached over 2 million children in schools across the UK, receiving personal support from Sir David Attenborough and King Charles. In her newer books, Ellie has turned her attention to the growing climate crisis and habitat loss.

Each book follows a well known animal as they encounter difficulties in their habitats caused by changes to their environment. A turtle, puffin, whale, polar bear, orangutan, koala, bee, and hedgehog transport children to the Arctic wilderness, coral reef, deep ocean, Indonesian rainforest, Australian bush and the English countryside to help bring their stories to life. Together with detailed teaching resources, the books act as a springboard into the issues without being upsetting or overwhelming.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ellie said: “As a parent myself, it is so important to me that we engage with our children in the right way. Because each story is true to life, children can feel really connected to the animals and the problems they face, yet all the books have happy endings with positive ideas for the future. I want children to feel empowered and inspired to make changes. I hope that in turn, children can motivate their families, schools and wider community to get involved. I believe that it is through a gentle and optimistic approach that we will see attitudes really change.”

Author Ellie Jackson signing books

Fiona Wojciechowski from Lightrock Power comments “Learning to care for our environment at a young age is such an important message and one which Ellie conveys so well in her books. As well as generating and storing climate-friendly renewable energy, Lightrock Power build habitat creation in to all our projects, so these books are an ideal fit for us. We are really proud to be working with Ellie to support so many children across Sussex to be inspired about these global issues.

Ellie is asking all primary schools to work towards a fun School Environment Day. Schools can choose to get involved in a wide range of activities, online workshops, videos and learning opportunities that really shine a spotlight on what can be done to help tackle climate change. Ellie is bringing together many environmental groups and charities including Surfers Against Sewage, National Trust, RSPB, Sustrans and The Wildlife Trusts. To find out more about these fantastic free resources for schools please visit www.schoolenvironmentday.com and www.wildtribeheroes.com