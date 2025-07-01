Thousands of visitors attend Nutley Fete

It serves to provide an outlet for local craftspeople and entrepreneurs as well as focusing sharply on the community's voluntary organisations. One such was the Nutley History Society where members used a mini stone mill-wheel to demonstrate how wheat is ground. They also used the day to promote an open session at nearby Nutley Windmill.

The sun shone all day, making a packet for the soft drinks salespeople, and the hand-made liqueurs from the local Bramble Drinks Company pulled in the punters.

Cars were parked on the mile of verges alongside the A22 and marshals made short work of directing visitors onto Fords Green without disrupting coast-bound holiday traffic.

First stop on a patrol around the green was a specially built wooden stage occupied by talented dancers from the Nutley Rock 'n' Roll group who performed in blazing heat to authentic 50s and 60s sounds. The dancers - aged 16 to 60-plus - head along to special classes every Tuesday evening in the Nutley War Memorial Hall where freestylers can help instil the spirit of rock to newcomers and beginners.

Very much on call were volunteers from the Ashdown Forest Conservators who hoped to attract new members to their volunteering roadshow at the Ashdown Forest Centre. They were also keen to promote the Yellow Dog UK scheme which raises awareness of dogs who need space while training, recovering from injury or being rehabilitated. Just pop a yellow tag or ribbon on the dog's collar - it says 'maintain a respectable distance from this dog or its people.' Find out more and get a free ribbon at: www.yellowdoguk.co.uk

Floral exhibits held up well in the heat of the horticultural tent where proud growers and exhibitors were delighted to pass on tips to the less green-fingered.

Excited families crowded three deep around the main arena as children took part in races. One game which caught them out was running with a balloon squidged between a pair of backs - little ones did exceptionally well (with a bit of help.)

There was an impressive Renshinkan Karate Demonstration - family style karate, part of a major international organisation headquartered in Kagashima on Japan's South Island. The English branch has dojos across Sussex with hundreds of students including Nutley, Danehill and pupils from Cumnor House School.

The Nutley group opened in Autumn 2021 in the Village Memorial Hall and now has students with all colours of belts from white (beginners) to brown. Next comes black belts they say! Students are all ages and take part on Saturday mornings and midweek evenings. Two of the Nutley Dan grades on Saturday were in a Great Britain team which competed internationally in World Championships. Seven of the day's team are currently in training for Japan 2027.

A fun dog show attracted mutts of all shapes and sizes, some shown very professionally by their junior handlers. As usual there was hot competition for 'the dog the judge wants to take home' and 'waggiest tail' - slyly supported by discreet biscuit bribes.

Uckfield's Scouts were on fine form with an exhibit encouraging visitors to bet their remaining cash on a 'human fruit machine' - they very kindly lined up the fruit for our photography, but sadly we failed to win.

From Maresfield came Tony Birkbeck from Park Farm Cottage whose bee products cause a stir at local village fetes. He's particularly proud of his home-produced honey and beeswax wraps, favoured by the cognoscenti, for keeping produce fresh.

There was even 'have a go' axe throwing, kindly supervised by outdoor activity specialist Bearded Axe Bros from Hailsham.

Steam enthusiasts lined up for rides on a miniature train and of course there was the usual line-up of classic and vintage automobiles - drawing whoops of delight as people discovered the model that helped them learn to drive or pass their test.

A run of marquees along the west side of the field gave arts and crafts purveyors the chance to show off their wares, including knitted goods, clothes, artwork, jewellery, cards and all manner of fabrics.

Food and drinks stalls were popular on this hottest of hot days with burgers being swiftly flipped and cool drinks on tap in a cool and shaded haven. Braver folk sat on straw bales to listen to music performed by Wealden Brass.

The Nutley Fete operates exclusively to support local good causes. Revenue from the 2024 fete raised money for the village's primary school, Little Deers Preschool Playgroup, History Society, Evergreens, bowling club, Memorial Hall, tennis club, Knit and Natter and Fords Green Management Committee. All are set to benefit again this year. It is a strictly not-for-profit enterprise organised and run by a committee - whose members are currently laying the plans for 2026.

