Thousands rock on Littlehampton’s seafront at annual outdoor cinema

Foodies indulged in a variety of sweet and savoury treats courtesy of Colacicco’s, Nic and Ben’s Entertainments, Woody Wood Fire Pizza, Sussex Seaside Events and the Littlehampton District Lions Club. As the sun had set the Mayor of Littlehampton, Councillor Alan Butcher, officially opened the event, and thanked everyone for supporting the event and contributing to a fantastic evening.

The evening kicked off with a lively air guitar competition, expertly hosted by Mr. Jack, attracting numerous participants. As contestants rocked out to tunes from legendary bands like Queen and Fleetwood Mac, Alisha claimed the top prize, while Finley secured the runner-up position. Both received prizes generously donated by Harbour Park and Bah Humbug Sweets.

Speaking after the event the Mayor, said: “I would like to extend my heartfelt thanks to Tyndall Jones for raising over £700 and to everyone who generously contributed to my chosen charity, the Littlehampton District Food Bank. Your kindness will make a real difference, helping the food bank continue its vital work supporting individuals and families in need across our community. Your support truly matters."

Chair of the Community Resources Committee, Councillor Freddie Tandy, added: A huge thank you to everyone who joined us for Screen on the Green on Saturday! It was truly heartwarming to see so many families coming together and enjoying the evening.

"We’re incredibly grateful to our amazing contractors and caterers for helping make the event such a success. And the fun doesn’t stop here—there’s plenty more happening in the Town Council’s events calendar! Be sure to pick up an event guide from Manor House to stay in the loop.”

The Town Council’s next big community event is the Town Show and Family Fun Day on Saturday, September 13 at Rosemead Park. More details of upcoming events can be found at www.visitlittlehampton.co.uk.

1 . Contributed Screen on the Green Air Guitar Competition 2025 Photo: Submitted

2 . Contributed Screen on the Green Air Guitar Competition 2025 Photo: Submitted

3 . Contributed Screen on the Green Air Guitar Competition 2025 Photo: Submitted