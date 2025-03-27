Three cheers for 15 years! Celebrating National Park’s birthday and looking ahead to an exciting future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The South Downs National Park is marking its 15th birthday by announcing a major upcoming consultation that will help decide future priorities.

Following decades of campaigning and public inquiries, the South Downs National Park finally came into being on 31 March, 2010 after first being mooted in the 1920s.

Fifteen years on, a great deal has been achieved for nature, climate and communities.

Yet there’s still so much more to be done to protect and enhance the landscape, as well as create opportunities for people to enjoy it, all while facing growing challenges such as climate change, biodiversity loss, water pollution and economic uncertainty.

Spring bluebells in the South Downs National Park

A public consultation will run from June to August on a new draft Partnership Management Plan, which is an overarching plan setting out the goals for the National Park over the next five years. It will replace the current Partnership Management Plan.

The plan is produced by the Authority but is a shared plan for the National Park developed alongside dozens of other stakeholders, including farmers, landowners, local authorities, parish councils, environmental bodies, businesses, community groups and residents.

The draft plan going out for consultation will include goals around nature, climate, people and place. Following feedback from the public and partners, the new plan will be adopted and begin from January 2026.

Siôn McGeever, Chief Executive of the South Downs National Park Authority, said: “The South Downs is one of the most special places in the UK and it’s fantastic to mark this milestone of 15 years of being a National Park.

Sion McGeever, Chief Excecutive of the South Downs National Park Authority

“Since its creation an incredible amount has been achieved by the many people and organisations who help to look after the South Downs. I want to thank each and every person who continues to do their bit to make this a wonderful place to visit, work and enjoy.

“The need for access to green space has never been more important at a time when the world is facing unprecedented climate, nature and economic crises. That means we need to be innovative, agile and forward-thinking, with an ambitious vision to take on these challenges and deliver for nature, climate, people and place.

“The beauty of this partnership plan is that everyone can play their part, no matter how big or small. This is everyone’s opportunity to shape the future of their National Park and we’d like to hear from as many people as possible.

“I’m looking forward to being able to present our draft plan to the public and partners this summer and gathering the feedback as we work together to achieve our shared vision.”

Kingston Ridge in the South Downs National Park

Further details on how to take part in the consultation will be released in May. For more information on the Partnership Management Plan, visit www.southdowns.gov.uk/national-park-authority/our-work/partnership-management/

To mark the 15th years, here are 15 quickfire achievements of the National Park since its creation:

Wildlife bouncing back

Under the ReNature initiative, a total of 6,082 hectares – an area bigger than Worthing or Portsmouth – has now been created or improved to help nature thrive.

Children enjoying the wildlife garden at Moulsecoomb Primary School, an ambassador school for the National Park

Trees, trees, trees!

Well over 70,000 new trees have been planted to create homes for wildlife.

Young people

Over 40,000 young people have been able to access learning opportunities in the great outdoors thanks to grants that support local schools, including school trips in the National Park to learn more about nature, landscape and heritage.

Local communities

Almost £9m of funding from the Community Infrastructure Levy (CIL) has been poured into hundreds of community projects across the National Park, including new access paths, pedestrian crossings, sports pavilions, community gardens and school facilities.

International Dark Sky Reserve

Next year the National Park will have had the coveted status for 10 years, making it one of the best and most accessible places to go stargazing in the UK.

Local Plan

The award-winning South Downs Local Plan, covering 2014 to 2033, replaced more than 1,000 overlapped policies that were in existence across the area of the National Park with 92 clear policies covering all aspects of planning. The Local Plan supports delivery of clean water and air, dark night skies and tranquillity.

Protecting a habitat rarer than the rainforest

The Heathlands Reunited project has conserved and enhanced 23,825 hectares – or 18,000 football pitches – of lowland heath. An independent scientific assessment revealed the initiative was “significant” in restoring the ecological condition of the habitat.

Farming and food production

There are now five established Farm Cluster Groups in the National Park, covering approximately two thirds of the Park area, and working together towards sustainable farming practices and nature-friendly farming.

Seven Sisters Country Park

The iconic 280-hectare site has remained in public ownership, with the National Park Authority taking over full ownership and management in 2021. Since then over £2m has been invested in the site to improve the visitor experience and help wildlife.

Access for all

Miles Without Stiles routes have been created for people with limited mobility and families with pushchairs, together with a fleet of mobility scooters at key sites. The Egrets Way in East Sussex and Centurion Way is West Sussex have helped to connect busy urban areas to the heart of the National Park. Well over 50km of new or resurfaced cycle and multi-user paths have been installed.

Sharing and discovering cultural heritage

The Secrets of the Highwoods project discovered 2,298 sites of archaeological significance showing traces of people who had lived and worked on the South Downs. Seventy five per cent of this had never been recorded.

Affordable housing

More than 370 affordable homes have been built, as well as permission for hundreds more. The Authority has supported community-led schemes that prioritise affordable housing for local people.

Supporting local businesses

More than 430 businesses have now joined the Our South Downs scheme to help support the rural economy.

Wetlands

Ten dew ponds have been beautifully restored to help support birds, mammals, fish and insects, with many more set to be rejuvenated. An exciting £1.7m project called “Downs to the Sea” recently got under way to restore and create a network of “blue spaces” in the landscape, including huge improvements to RSPB Pulburough Brooks.

Bees, bees, bees!

More than 160 football pitches of new wildflower areas have been added to help support pollinators, including bees, butterflies and beetles.