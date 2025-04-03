Three runners to tackle five marathons in five days across five UK Cities to raise funds for Medi Tech Trust and Motor Neurone Disease Association
The marathon challenge is a personal mission for Phoebe Watson, whose father, a former urological surgeon and the founder of Medi Tech Trust, was recently diagnosed with Motor Neurone Disease. Despite his diagnosis, he continues to work globally, providing valuable knowledge to surgeons in low-resource countries. The funds raised will support the ongoing work of Medi Tech Trust in providing medical equipment and training to medical professionals in underserved areas, as well as helping fund research and support for MND patients.
"Running these marathons is a small way we can give back to the charities that have meant so much to my family and to many others facing life-changing illnesses," said Phoebe Watson. "My dad’s strength and determination are an inspiration to us all, and we hope our efforts will raise awareness and much-needed funds."
Supporters are encouraged to join the runners along the routes, particularly during the final marathon in London on May 4th. Details on how to participate or contribute can be found on their Crowdfunder page.
The team’s fundraising goal is £13,100 (which works as £100 per mile each of the trio will run) with all donations being split equally between Medi Tech Trust and the Motor Neurone Disease Association. To donate or learn more, visit [ https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/5-marathons-in-5-days-in-5-cities](https://www.crowdfunder.co.uk/p/5-marathons-in-5-days-in-5-cities).