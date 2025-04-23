Three Sussex runners show support for the county's air ambulance by taking on the London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

On Sunday 27 April a team of 15 runners from Air Ambulance Charity Kent Surrey Sussex (KSS) will be taking part in the iconic London Marathon, to raise vital funds for the lifesaving charity.

In between training runs, three runners from Sussex shared their reasons for supporting KSS.

Amy Hardwick from Horsham, explained: “I’m running for KSS because they’re the reason my husband Jim is still alive today. They were there for him in his time of need ten years ago, so this is a fitting way to celebrate the significance of the charity 10 years after his cycling accident. KSS means so much to us, our daughters, family and friends. They are doing such incredible work across our counties and deserve to be celebrated and supported for how hard the whole team works. I was aiming for £5000 and have exceeded that amount. I am astounded by the support and love for the charity and what I am doing.

“The furthest I had run before this challenge was 10k. I ran it once and that was 8 years ago and I cried at the end saying I’d never do that again. I don’t enjoy long distance running so it’s been a huge mental and physical challenge for me.”

Nick O'Carroll is running because of the care KSS gave to his neices

Izzy Reynolds from Plaistow, West Sussex revealed: "‘’I’m running the London Marathon to raise money for this lifesaving charity If it wasn’t for KSS, I wouldn’t have my dad here, and the charity means everything to me. I also want to push myself out of my comfort zone.

“I never thought I would be able to do something like this. I have to say I’ve really enjoyed training; I have been out 3 times a week pounding the pavements of Surrey and Sussex. I haven’t been completely by myself though. On most runs I take my Springer Spaniel called Jock. It always makes me giggle at the end as he just wants to keep going (that’s a spaniel for you).”

Nick O'Carroll from Horsham said: "I was inspired to enter the ballot for the London Marathon after watching my sister-in-law run Brighton Marathon in 2024, also for KSS. I have never been a runner, but I had always thought it would be good to do a Marathon, to tick it off the list.

“KSS was not something I was aware of up until a tragic accident resulted in our beautiful niece losing her life and we almost lost her younger sister too. KSS attended that day and flew her to King’s College Hospital where she underwent emergency brain surgery and remained in intensive care for a week. I wanted to take on a challenge in memory of her sister who was such an amazing little girl, taken far too soon.”

Izzy Reynolds is running after KSS saved her dad's life

Lola Inge, KSS Running and Challenge Manager, commented: “We are so grateful to everyone taking on the London Marathon and it has been incredibly inspiring to hear from the runners taking part for KSS about their personal reasons for taking on this unique challenge to raise vital funds for our lifesaving charity.

“If you’ve been inspired by any of our wonderful runners and would like to challenge yourself while raising money to support your local air ambulance, please let us know. Whatever your age, experience or background, there’s a challenge that’s right for you and we would love to help you find it and support you as you take it on!”

If you would like to achieve something special and raise vital funds, look at the KSS challenge events page to find a challenge that suits you.