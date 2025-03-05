TikTok star visits Haywards Heath care home to boost residents' physical and mental wellbeing

Popular fitness TikTok influencer, Bailey Greetham, visited West Sussex-based The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home, to get residents moving.

Residents welcomed Bailey into their home and were delighted by the visit, learning about his career, and founding Be Great Fitness at the age of 17.

The visit saw residents chatting and laughing with Bailey, before participating in one of his physical activity classes. Residents enjoyed learning new exercises, such as using a resistance band for strength and mobility.

Resident at The Goldbridge, Dr Jeffery Harris, commented: “It was something new, I really enjoyed. It was fun listening to the music and participating in new activities together.”

Bailey Greetham added: “It’s a privilege to host and be part of the joy and energy these sessions bring to residents. Exercise is more than just movement; it’s a way to connect, inspire, and enhance wellbeing at any age. I’m excited to keep building this partnership with Bupa and look forward to making a positive impact in care homes nationwide over the coming year.”

As part of his new partnership with Bupa, Bailey took to the road and visited 12 Bupa Care Homes across the UK, running fitness activities and classes to boost residents overall wellbeing.

Home Manager at The Goldbridge Bupa Care Home, Jacqui Fleming, said: “We are so proud of our partnership with Bailey, he was a delight to have in our home. The residents especially loved his visit. Bailey brightens everyone’s day and motivates them to stay active, even after he leaves, which is really important to us here at The Goldbridge.”

Be Great Fitness teaches physical activity and classes specifically designed for senior citizens and care home residents, to improve their physical and mental wellbeing.