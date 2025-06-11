Tillington’s TLC service celebrated by High Sheriff of West Sussex for combating loneliness

Tillington’s much-loved TLC (Tillington Local Care) service has received high praise from the High Sheriff of West Sussex, who recently visited the village to personally thank the dedicated volunteers behind this remarkable initiative. The visit marked a special moment for the community, shining a well-deserved spotlight on the vital role TLC plays in supporting residents and tackling loneliness.

TLC, established in 2009 and run by a devoted group of volunteers, has become a lifeline for many—particularly elderly and vulnerable people who might otherwise face days without meaningful social interaction. From friendly phone calls and home visits to help with errands, transport, and companionship, the service ensures that no one in Tillington and the surrounding area feels forgotten or alone.

During his first term as High Sheriff, which occurred during the pandemic, TLC was one of the few community support groups he could meet in person – albeit outside and appropriately spaced. At that time, TLC proved to be a lifeline to many people living in some isolated locations. Since the pandemic, the charity’s work has thrived as it continues to provide both connection and continuity to prevent loneliness and improve well-being.

The High Sheriff praised the team, ably led by Gerald Gresham Cooke, for their unwavering commitment and grassroots effort, highlighting the profound difference they make in people’s lives. Speaking to volunteers and service users alike, the High Sheriff acknowledged that initiatives like TLC are the “heart and soul” of rural communities, offering unwavering support, connection and hope.

The celebration was not only a recognition of TLC’s impact, particularly during the pandemic and the following five years, but also a heartfelt thank you to the volunteers who make it all happen. Without their generosity, time, and compassion, the service simply wouldn’t exist. Their efforts are not just helping individuals—they are knitting the fabric of the community closer together.

Tillington’s TLC service is a shining example of what’s possible when people come together with a shared purpose: to look after one another. The visit from the High Sheriff has only reinforced what locals already know—that this quiet village is home to something truly extraordinary.