Titanic remembered: Chichester Probus Club members' illustrated talk

April 10 was an appropriate date for Chichester Probus Club’s illustrated talk at their monthly lunch meeting as it was 113 years to the day that the Titanic set out on her fated maiden voyage.

The speaker Rob Goldsmith was one of the few people to see the wreck of the Titanic thanks to winning a History Channel competition in 2005 for a dive to the site for a television documentary.

He said he had entered because he had been interested in her story since childhood. He won having been one of six finalists, chosen from 30,000 entrants, who were interviewed.

His adventure began with joining the Russia research vessel the Keldysh in the Northern Atlantic and sailing to the wreckage site. On board he learned more about the Titanic, attending lectures and being briefed about his trip in the Mir submersible.

It was one of the four submersibles in existence able to go down to 6,000 metres, with great attention paid to safety in its design and construction. It was very small inside - only 2m across - but the pilot and three others could go down 12,465ft for 12 hours.

This experience, Rob said, was unforgettable and very moving. Their investigation of the wreckage left after the disaster which claimed more than 1,500 passengers’ lives revealed the extensive damage, and the effect of being underwater for so long.

He saw lifeboat davits swung out to sea, the tear in the hull when it hit the sea bed, and a debris field including thousands of plates and champagne bottles and a woman’s shoe.

Only 200 people had seen the wreck first hand and they were likely to be the last, particularly since last year’s submersible tragedy which raised serious concerns.

Before the talk, held at Crouchers, members said goodbye to John Hargreaves, the club secretary for the past few years. President Tony Dignum thanked him for his hard work and kindness.

The club is open to new members who have or have had a career in business or Government in their own right.