Town Council Community Grant Awards: Hailsham Cricket Club

Hailsham Town Council has provided funding of £500 to Hailsham Cricket Club, one of a number of recent grants given to local community groups and voluntary associations as part of the Council’s 2025/26 Community Grants Scheme.

A total of £12,215.47 has been awarded to a wide range of non-profit organisations, aimed at enhancing facilities, activities, and projects that benefit the residents of Hailsham. Such funds are intended to assist organisations that rely on public donations, fundraising, and volunteers to deliver valuable services to the community.

"Hailsham Cricket Club is very appreciative of the continued support and backing that the Town Council provides, both in terms of the recent grant and the day-to-day practice," said Director of Cricket, Rob Wilkinson. "This grant has allowed the club to buy new specific equipment that will have a benefit to hundreds of local residents. The juniors will use it on a Wednesday night and the adults on a Tuesday/Thursday and Friday."

"As a community-based club that keeps match fees as low as possible and removed annual subscriptions so that we were accessible to as many families as possible, grants like these are vital for us to continue to provide high quality cricket for all. Everyone at the club is looking forward to using the equipment and the improvements it will bring to their game."

Hailsham Cricket Club is a community-oriented club that welcomes players of all skill levels and backgrounds. They offer a variety of cricket opportunities for everyone, from a thriving junior section for children aged 4-17 to a successful senior section, which includes several Saturday league teams competing in divisions across the Sussex Cricket League, midweek T20 teams in the Sussex Slam competition, a women's team in the Sussex Premier division and the Sussex Slam competition, and a friendly XI with regular Sunday fixtures.

If you are interested in joining Hailsham Cricket Club, please contact Rob Wilkinson (Director of Cricket) on 07980 146841 or by email: [email protected].

The Mayor of Hailsham, Cllr Paul Holbrook commented: "The Town Council is pleased to offer a grant of £500 to Hailsham Cricket Club for the purchase of new equipment. Over the years, the club has enriched Hailsham's sporting culture. Cricket certainly has the power to unite and bring together people of all ages in the town!"

"Our grant scheme is the primary means through which the Town Council offers funding and support to the voluntary sector. Typically, voluntary groups and charities rely on public donations, fundraising efforts, and the dedication of volunteers who generously give their time."

"Small grants such as these are a valuable addition to this mix and can make a considerable difference to them when planning and funding a worthwhile project."

A full list of recipients of the Community Grants Scheme can be found here.

Due to an underspend in the 2025/26 grants budget, a second round of grant applications will commence later this year whereby the remaining £3,784 (with a starting budget of £16,000) will be shared amongst successful applicants. The new deadline for applications will be announced soon.