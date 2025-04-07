Town mayor attends Hailsham Allotment Society AGM

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Hailsham Allotment Society held its Annual General Meeting at the Charles Hunt Centre last Friday [4 April], at which the Mayor of Hailsham Cllr Paul Holbrook attended as guest of honour.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Society, independent of the Town Council which manages allotment sites in Hailsham, discusses any concerns or suggestions for improvements at allotment sites and liaises with the Town Council regularly to ensure that the sites are run as efficiently as possible.

The Society also arranges open days, produce shows, competitions and social events for members of the public.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm honoured and delighted to have been asked to attend the Society's AGM," said Mayor Cllr Holbrook. "The Society does a sterling job of promoting and protecting our allotment sites, as well as acting as a voice for plot holders and liaising with the Town Council if and when problems arise.

Aerial view of allotment site in Hailsham

Having visited the Town Council's three allotment sites at Battle Road, Station Road and Harold Avenue recently to chat to plot holders and members of the Society, Cllr Holbrook has seen for himself how allotments are an asset for the community - and how growing your own fruit and vegetables can be highly sustainable: "It is often overlooked that there are three different allotment sites in Hailsham maintained by the Town Council, and we should celebrate them all as they are a way for people to keep fit and active and grow their own healthy food.

"I speak on behalf of our proud plot tenants and Hailsham Allotment Society members that having an allotment instils a genuine sense of pride in the community.

"Allotments are not only a brilliant way of keeping active, but also eating more healthily, helping the environment by reducing food miles, escaping from the hustle and bustle of everyday living and of course, generating a sense of community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The Town Council is committed to providing allotment plots to all residents who wish to rent one. We recognise the vital role allotment gardening plays in the local community, for people to grow their own selection of fruit and vegetables whilst serving as a highly rewarding pastime in the process."

At present, the Town Council manages 97 plots on three sites: Station Road (13 plots), Battle Road (57 plots) and Harold Avenue (27 plots). Standard plots are 3 or 5 rods in size. One rod is equal to just over 5 metres.

Rental costs are £23.10 per annum for 3-rod size and £39.60 per annum for 5-rod size. A £50 deposit is requested for newly registering plot-holders.

Due to a high demand for allotments, there is a waiting list for new plot tenants operating on a first come, first served basis. People on the waiting list will be contacted as soon as plots become available.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Currently, the waiting list is only open to Hailsham town residents. Anyone residing outside the parish boundary should contact their local parish/town council, which may be able to assist with allotment tenancy applications.

To request being added to the allotment rental waiting list, please call 01323 841702 (during office hours) or email [email protected].