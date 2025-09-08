Tranquillity in a time of turmoil: Chichester Quakers to welcome in community for week of special events

Quakers in Chichester are extending a warm welcome to members of the community in a special awareness week with the theme: Tranquillity in a Time of Turmoil.

Quakers is an equal community of worshippers meeting together quietly, finding strength and inspiration for actions.

Out of this tranquillity they support and actively work on campaigns for peace, climate justice, equality, and against discrimination.

Quakers were the first religious organisation in Britain to describe the tragic events in Gaza as genocide.

Image of publicity postcard for Quaker Week

Now a special Quaker Week is being held from Saturday September 27 to Sunday October 5 in which everyone is welcome to attend.

Events include:

Saturday September 27, 1.30pm. A History Walk around Chichester to uncover the rich contribution Quakers have made to the city’s past followed by a talk explaining what they stand for and what they might be able to do for you..

Wednesday October 1, 11-12noon: Coffee morning in which people are welcome to come and find out about Quakerism.

Thursday October 2, 6pm: Quaker Quest For Peace: Informal short talk about Quakers Peace Testimony followed by a 30 minute silence for world peace.

Friday October 3, 10.30am-12.30pm: Earth Cafe environmental gathering at which Quakers will offer a warm welcome.

Sunday October 5, 10.30am World Quaker Day: Join Quakers for worship, an hour's silence followed by refreshments and time to meet new friends.

Author and journalist Michael Gilson who will conduct the history walk said: ‘It’s fair to say that not many people understand what Quakers stand for nor what we might be able to offer new members.

Chichester Quaker History Walk also took place last year with great success

‘That’s why we thought the message of tranquillity in today’s world of turmoil might strike a chord for our special week.

‘We very much believe in quiet and stillness in our gatherings, a time to think and seek guidance.

‘And out of that Quakers work in local communities and around the world to promote values which we think are needed more than ever today.’

While relatively small in number the Quakers have played a huge role in the history of the city from founding businesses and banks to emigrating and establishing cities like Adelaide in Australia and states such as Pennsylvania in the US.

Quaker activities encompass, among others, establishing the first ever anti-slavery organisation in Britain in 1783, promoting non-violence as a path to world peace, campaigning for a sustainable future and supporting equality. They take an active part within the United Nations organisation.

All events during the week take place at Friends Meeting House, Priory Road, Chichester, PO19 1NX where Quakers have been worshipping since 1700.

For more details or any questions please email [email protected].