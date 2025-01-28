Travis Perkins fined £2m after timber load falls off lorry onto windscreen of oncoming car killing driver
The firm admitted three offences contrary to the Health and Safety atWork Act and sentence was passed at Hove Crown Court last Thursday, January 23.
On May 13, 2020, father-of-three Jack Stevens, 28, who was driving a BMW, died when a strip of timber came loose from a Travis Perkins vehicle on the A26 after it left the company's Newhaven depot.
The court heard how only a single strap was used on the load which did not adequately secure it, and the lashing was insufficient.
Lewes District Council conducted an investigation, working collaboratively with the Health and Safety Executive, and brought about the prosecution.
Councillor Christine Robinson, Deputy Leader and Cabinet Member for Community Wellbeing at Lewes District Council, said: "While we welcome the substantial fine imposed today, it remains an absolute tragedy that Mr Stevens, a much-loved father-of-three, died in this entirely preventable case.
"Our thoughts remain with his family and friends.
"I hope our prosecution sends a strong message to businesses that itis of the utmost importance they adhere to health and safety legislation to ensure that something like this never happens again.
"I am grateful for to our officers for their rigorous investigation and professionalism in pursuing this prosecution over a lengthy period, working collaboratively with the Health and Safety Executive."
The court awarded £85,000 costs.