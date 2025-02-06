Tree of Light shines brightly for Samaritans

Eastbourne’s Christmas Tree of Light shone brightly for the town’s branch of the Samaritans when the group was presented with a cheque for £1,700.

The Tree of Light has become a well-loved annual event in Eastbourne, in memory of families’ loved ones, and is organised by the town’s AM Rotary Club.

As part of their support for the ceremony, fellow rotarians from the Rotary Club of Eastbourne were able to present funds to their chosen charity.

Club president Cris Haniver is pictured handing over the cheque for £1,700 to David Smith, Director of Eastbourne and District Samaritans.