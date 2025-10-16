Turning service into slimming: Jeff's journey from priest to practical weight loss coach

Introducing Jeff, a new Slimming World consultant launching Beckley Group. After decades of service in the Church and a life shaped by sport, Jeff’s true calling has always been helping people. Now he’s turning that calling into action—paying forward the support he received on his own weight loss journey.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

From priest to coach, Jeff’s life has been rooted in service, and he’s translating that commitment into guiding others toward healthier futures. He believes weight loss is about nourishment and making thoughtful choices, not deprivation, and that real progress comes from a supportive, community-driven approach. In every Slimming World Group meeting, there’s accountability, encouragement, and practical steps to help members move forward. Jeff’s personal pledge is simple: to pay forward the help he’s received by helping others on their journeys.

Jeff’s weight story spans decades, from athletic highs to a long yo-yo phase. His turning point came when his daughter’s wedding provided the motivation to seek real, sustainable change. He and his wife found Slimming World offered a flexible, non-restrictive approach that emphasized real food, sensible portions, and group support.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I loved that the plan focuses on what you eat without counting calories. No foods are off-limits; you decide how to balance your day, and the group meetings provide accountability, information, and shared victories. Slimming World’s activity programme encourages movement at your own pace, so I could embrace activity again. Plus, there are rewards and recognition along the way to spur you on. All this helped me achieve my dream weight and feel like myself again,” Jeff says.

4 Stones lighter!

Come along to meet Jeff, hear his story, and discover a practical path to healthier living within a supportive community.

Jeff’s Promise

He’s lived the journey—from feeling unable to tie shoelaces and breathe comfortably to reclaiming health, now 4st lighter. He’s committed to paying forward the help he received, guiding others with empathy, experience, and a practical plan. He looks forward to welcoming you and supporting your personal journey to a healthier, happier life.

Join the Beckley Group launch on 23 October at 7:00 PM to meet Jeff, learn how Slimming World can fit into real life, and start your own path to lasting change.