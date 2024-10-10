Turning Tides: SleepOut 2024 at Worthing fire station

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

This unique evening invites participants to swap their beds for sleeping bags to raise awareness and funds for those experiencing homelessness in our community. With activities suitable for all ages, including a shelter building competition, fire station tours, and inspiring stories from those affected by homelessness, it promises to be an unforgettable experience.

Could you sleep out for a night, to help change the course of someone’s life? Turning Tides, your local homelessness charity, invites you to do just that and swap your bed for a sleeping bag at Worthing Fire Station on the night of Saturday 26 October 2024.

Chris Bowles, Station Manager at Worthing Fire Station, says: “Homelessness is a subject close to many of our hearts, and we are so pleased to be able to support Turning Tides again this year in the hope of making a real difference to the lives of people experiencing homelessness in our communities.”

Someone like Sam. Sam was helped by Turning Tides when he became homeless and says “Turning Tides provided a platform for me to succeed. Without them, I don’t think I would be here. I certainly wouldn’t be the person I am today”.

Turning Tides SleepOut 2024

The event is suitable for all ages, with a secure site and activities for everyone. There will be a shelter building competition with prizes on offer for the most creative and most practical. Later in the evening you will hear from those who have experienced homelessness, and the frontline keyworkers who support them. You can listen to the Ropetackle Storytellers tell bedtime tales and enjoy a warming drink before settling for the night.

To book your place at the event go to https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/sleepout-wake-up-to-homelessness-tickets-909824478507

Or contact the fundraising team at [email protected]

Sponsored by Compass Travel - https://www.compass-travel.co.uk/, ETI - https://thermometer.co.uk/ and Priavo Security - https://priavosecurity.com/

If you’d like further information visit https://www.turning-tides.org.uk/event/sleepout-wake-up-to-homelessness/