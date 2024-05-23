TV chefs boost charity event at Aldingbourne Trust

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

On April 25th, Aldingbourne Trust welcomed Sam and Annalie, Channel 4's "Kitchen Impossible" stars, to its Country Centre for the fine dining event Food 4 Thought.

The day began with a series of activities, during which the people supported by the Trust had the opportunity to meet and interact with the Kitchen Impossible team. The morning featured a lively Q&A session, joined online by the show's stars Beth and Sophia. Lots of great questions were asked about the Channel 4 series and how best to prepare for interviews.

As the day progressed, the tables were set, and the teams quickly changed their outfits to welcome their special guests. With glasses of Prosecco in hand, attendees gathered in the conference room to socialise and purchase raffle tickets. The raffle offered an impressive list of prizes, including a seven-day retreat in Cornwall, a brand-new HP laptop, a Nintendo Switch, and Swarovski earrings.

Sue Livett, Managing Director of Aldingbourne Trust, opened the event by welcoming everyone and sharing the concept of Food 4 Thought. She spoke of how the event was inspired by Michel Roux Jr.'s Kitchen Impossible series and how they put their thoughts and feelings into action.

Annalie serving the special guests

In a room full of local businesses and change-makers, they didn't just speak about Supported Employment; they delivered it. The Trust created 14 paid opportunities for individuals with learning disabilities and autism from this event.

Hayley Prince, one of the guests, shared, "I am struggling to put into words how amazing last night was! I came away feeling so inspired and proud of what you have all achieved. It felt incredible to be involved in something so special."

The evening was a resounding success, showcasing the talents and capabilities of the staff members. The Trust is immensely proud of the achievements and is immensely thankful to everyone involved in making the night so memorable.

For more information about Aldingbourne Trust's Supported Employment service, WorkAid, please visit https://www.supportedemploymentwestsussex.org/workaid.html.