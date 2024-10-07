Twenty years of healthy walking in Bexhill
The weekly group walk was set up in 2004 and often has about 30 walkers enjoying a gentle one hour stroll along the prom or round the park.
Caoimhe McDonnell, Health Walks Coordinator, said “It is always a delight to see people joining in week after week for their little bit of regular exercise, and today it was especially lovely to see so many supporters come out to mark the twenty years.”
“All of our walks are led by our amazing volunteers,” added Caoimhe. “It is their dedication and enthusiasm that keeps the walks happening week after week, creating a sense of appointment that makes it easier for people to keep up the habit. This is such a great way to build your health and fitness, and the friendships and chats are so valuable too!”
The Seafront health walk is part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme run by TCV The Conservation Volunteers. It is funded by East Sussex County Council to help people to keep active and boost health and wellbeing. There are approximately 25 walks per week around the county.
The Bexhill Seafront walk is every Friday morning, meeting behind the De La Warr Pavilion just before 11am. There are also weekly walks in Sidley on Mondays and from Ravenside on Wednesdays. To find out more about joining the health walk or training up as a volunteer leader, contact Caoimhe McDonnell on 07483 050767 or email [email protected] or see tcv.org.uk/southeast and scroll down to health walks.
