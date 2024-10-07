Twenty years of healthy walking in Bexhill

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Local walkers in Bexhill have celebrated 20 years of walking together on the seafront health walk. More than 50 people joined the anniversary walk on Friday 4th October 2024 with a cup of tea and speeches afterwards at the De La Warr Pavilion.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekly group walk was set up in 2004 and often has about 30 walkers enjoying a gentle one hour stroll along the prom or round the park.

Caoimhe McDonnell, Health Walks Coordinator, said “It is always a delight to see people joining in week after week for their little bit of regular exercise, and today it was especially lovely to see so many supporters come out to mark the twenty years.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“All of our walks are led by our amazing volunteers,” added Caoimhe. “It is their dedication and enthusiasm that keeps the walks happening week after week, creating a sense of appointment that makes it easier for people to keep up the habit. This is such a great way to build your health and fitness, and the friendships and chats are so valuable too!”

Bexhill health walkers celebrate 20 years of group walking

The Seafront health walk is part of the East Sussex Health Walks scheme run by TCV The Conservation Volunteers. It is funded by East Sussex County Council to help people to keep active and boost health and wellbeing. There are approximately 25 walks per week around the county.

The Bexhill Seafront walk is every Friday morning, meeting behind the De La Warr Pavilion just before 11am. There are also weekly walks in Sidley on Mondays and from Ravenside on Wednesdays. To find out more about joining the health walk or training up as a volunteer leader, contact Caoimhe McDonnell on 07483 050767 or email [email protected] or see tcv.org.uk/southeast and scroll down to health walks.