Twilight celebration for beloved Blakes Walk trees

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

On the eve of the May Bank Holiday there was a magical celebration of the saved Blakes Walk Poplar Trees in the Malling area of Lewes. These trees had been under threat of removal in relation to the new neighbouring development that had built so close to the avenue. However the outcry for these iconic poplars was heard, and the plan is now to manage the trees by pruning.

Local residents gathered at dusk, under the newly leafed canopy of this well used pedestrian route in and out of Lewes town centre, to wonder at the etherial willow chandeliers made with South Malling School EcoFriends by artist Michelle Dufaur, supported by Ilia Sibiryakov.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

At sunset several Malling children lit these community made hanging sculptures, whose light became ever brighter as twilight turned to dark.

Blakes Walk after dark on May Day eve.