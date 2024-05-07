Twilight celebration for beloved Blakes Walk trees-
On the eve of the May Bank Holiday there was a magical celebration of the saved Blakes Walk Poplar Trees in the Malling area of Lewes. These trees had been under threat of removal in relation to the new neighbouring development that had built so close to the avenue. However the outcry for these iconic poplars was heard, and the plan is now to manage the trees by pruning.
Local residents gathered at dusk, under the newly leafed canopy of this well used pedestrian route in and out of Lewes town centre, to wonder at the etherial willow chandeliers made with South Malling School EcoFriends by artist Michelle Dufaur, supported by Ilia Sibiryakov.
At sunset several Malling children lit these community made hanging sculptures, whose light became ever brighter as twilight turned to dark.
EcoFriends (a community of families who meet to connect and tend the garden at South Malling Primary School convened by Barbara Keal ) had previously decorated the trees with wooden waxwings and other birds in gentle protest at the proposed felling, these can still be seen by those who take the time to look up, along with a friendly Lorax on the ground!