Two East Sussex care homes recognised for 'gold standard' end-of-life care

Grosvenor House in St Leonard-on-Sea and Whitegates in Westfield have joined fewer than 250 other care homes in the UK to achieve Gold Standards Framework accreditation for exemplary palliative care.

Described as a ‘practical and evidence-based end of life care service improvement programme,’ the Gold Standards Framework (GSF) aims to enable a ‘gold standard’ of care in a person’s last years of life, ensuring people are able to die with dignity and respect, and in the place and manner of their choosing. The Framework has also proven to reduce unplanned hospital admissions.

The GSF encourages care home providers to work together with individuals receiving palliative care, and with their loved ones, in an integrated approach that supports emotional wellbeing for all involved.

The team at Grosvenor House celebrates their accreditation.

Part of Greensleeves Care, Grosvenor House and Whitegates provide award-winning residential and respite care, and are among the first the group's 28 homes to achieve the accreditation in an organisation-wide scheme that aims to enhance and standardise the provision of palliative care.

“I am so proud of the fantastic team at Grosvenor House for their hard work towards achieving this accreditation," said Mandy Newport, Home Manager at Grosvenor House.

"Compassionate and person-centred care at all stages of a person’s care journey with us is of the utmost importance, and we hope that the accreditation gives extra confidence to our residents and their families of the quality of support they can expect at what can be a particularly difficult time.”

The teams are due to receive official accreditation at the end of the month.