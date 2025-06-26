Two generations connect through art at Crowborough care home

Together they weaved colourful wool around cardboard templates to create four framed collages. The intergenerational event was an opportunity for the two generations to connect and learn about each other, sharing stories and enjoying new company and being creative.

Students from St Johns Primary School and Ashdown Primary School were welcomed to Woodlands care home, along with Mayor of Crowborough Councillor Natalie Whittle and Councillor Everett. Alan Penney from Crowborough Community Church and Annick King from Crowborough Rotary Club also joined the fun.

Fred, 87, and Joyce, 85, husband and wife who live at Woodlands said: “Children have amazing and different views on life, we could chat and sit with them all day long!“

Mayor of Crowborough, Councillor Whittle, took part: “It’s wonderful to see young people collaborating and working together with residents at Woodlands. Care homes are very much at the heart of our community.”

Tracy Evans, Chief Executive at Sussex Housing & Care reflected on the week: “We’ve loved celebrating with our local communities and welcoming all generations into our homes. These connections go far beyond a single week—they’re a regular and vital part of life in our care homes. “We put residents at the heart of everything we do” isn’t just one of our values on a poster on the wall—it’s part of who we are at Sussex Housing & Care. We’re incredibly proud of our dedicated teams—their compassion, commitment, and daily efforts make a real difference in the lives of our residents. Thank you to everyone who has been involved in this wonderful week which has brought a smile to so many faces!”