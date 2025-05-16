TWO locations for SEND orchestra in West Sussex

Following the success of Orchestras Inc, West Sussex Music’s SEND friendly orchestra in Horsham, there will be another opening in Worthing! Orchestras Inc. is our incredible SEND music group and is open to children and young people with additional needs including those attending special schools, those at mainstream schools or colleges with additional needs and those who are home schooled.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as having the opportunity to play with musical instruments on a weekly basis, there are performance possibilities when Orchestras Inc. will join with other groups from West Sussex Music.

There are now two Orchestras Inc. ensembles to choose from -

Horsham Music Centre

Join Orchestras Inc and have fun

Saturday 7, 14, 21, 28 June, 12.30pm – 1.30pm

Millais School, Depot Road, Horsham RH13 5HR

Worthing Music Centre

Saturday 5, 12 July, 10.30am – 11.30am

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Join our SEND friendly orchestra

Bohunt School Worthing, 65a Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8AH

Alison Sutton, Assistant Head and Inclusion Lead at West Sussex Music, said,

“We are so proud with how Orchestras Inc. has developed over the years, so it’s with enormous pleasure that we can open the opportunities further by bringing the music group to Worthing Music Centre. I hope to see lots of new faces at both – come and make music and have some fun!”

The group is open to young people from anywhere with a parent or carer for support. No previous experience required but activities are suited to young people in key stages 2 upwards (under 25 years old).

To book a space or to get in touch with any queries, visit the website here contact [email protected]Alternatively call 01403 286330.