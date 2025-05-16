TWO locations for SEND orchestra in West Sussex
As well as having the opportunity to play with musical instruments on a weekly basis, there are performance possibilities when Orchestras Inc. will join with other groups from West Sussex Music.
There are now two Orchestras Inc. ensembles to choose from -
Horsham Music Centre
Saturday 7, 14, 21, 28 June, 12.30pm – 1.30pm
Millais School, Depot Road, Horsham RH13 5HR
Worthing Music Centre
Saturday 5, 12 July, 10.30am – 11.30am
Bohunt School Worthing, 65a Broadwater Road, Worthing BN14 8AH
Alison Sutton, Assistant Head and Inclusion Lead at West Sussex Music, said,
“We are so proud with how Orchestras Inc. has developed over the years, so it’s with enormous pleasure that we can open the opportunities further by bringing the music group to Worthing Music Centre. I hope to see lots of new faces at both – come and make music and have some fun!”
The group is open to young people from anywhere with a parent or carer for support. No previous experience required but activities are suited to young people in key stages 2 upwards (under 25 years old).
To book a space or to get in touch with any queries, visit the website here contact [email protected]Alternatively call 01403 286330.