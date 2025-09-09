Uckfield care home hosts emergency services breakfast

Staff at Hurstwood View Care Home in Uckfield opened up their doors to welcome the emergency services personnel in their local area. As a way of saying thank you to the paramedics, nurses, police officers and other emergency services workers, the team and the residents of Hurstwood View Care Home hosted an Emergency service’s Breakfast to all emergency service staff.

Kirsty Johnson, the General Manager of Hurstwood View Care Home said “We had a lovely visit from the fire crew at Uckfield fire station for our Emergency Services breakfast this morning.

The morning was made even more memorable as we even got the chance to take a closer look around the fire engine parked outside and myself and our activity coordinator even got to try on parts of the firefighters’ equipment, much to our excitement.

We always look forward to hosting events like this, It’s our way of saying thank you to the incredible men and women who work so hard to keep us safe”.

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals.

Hurstwood View Care home provides residential care, nursing care and dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.