Uckfield care home invites you to a hoedown

Hurstwood View in Five Ash Down, Uckfield is inviting you to a hoedown at the care home. It’s a Hurstwood View Country & Western themed party on Friday 3rd October from 18.30pm. Residents, their relatives and staff will all be getting involved with the spirit of Country traditional music, high energy dancing and some much-needed refreshments after fast toe tapping fun.

Country & Western music is known for its community dancing and getting people up on their feet to join in. So come and join in for square dancing and singing. Hurstwood View will be serving up hot dogs with a selection of alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks.

Kirsty the General Manager at Hurstwood View care home, said: “This will be a huge amount of fun and getting all the community involved is key to a great night, yee-haw”

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View on01825 731700 or [email protected]