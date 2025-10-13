Uckfield care home kicks up a hoedown
The café was transformed with wooden cladding backdrops, haybales and faux buffalo skins. Tables were decorated with gingham table cloths and candles to create a wonderful American cowboy atmosphere and a hoedown wouldn’t be the same without cowboy hats, boots and lots of beer, hot dogs and table snacks.
Residents, their relatives and staff got involved with the toe tapping fun and line dancing, to the amusement of the onlookers.
Kirsty the General Manager at Hurstwood View care home, said: “So much fun and laughter were had by all that came and joined in, it was truly a night to remember. John Lane was fantastic and many “yee-haw’s” created a great ambience with the highly adorned café area. As always, the community around us came and joined in.”
