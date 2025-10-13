Uckfield care home kicks up a hoedown

Hurstwood View in Five Ash Down, Uckfield, hosted a fabulous hoedown evening with the local community, residents and families. Hurstwood View, had the amazing singer, John Lane, singing hits from Neil Diamond to Bob Dylan and getting everyone in high spirits for country dancing and traditional country singing.

The café was transformed with wooden cladding backdrops, haybales and faux buffalo skins. Tables were decorated with gingham table cloths and candles to create a wonderful American cowboy atmosphere and a hoedown wouldn’t be the same without cowboy hats, boots and lots of beer, hot dogs and table snacks.

Residents, their relatives and staff got involved with the toe tapping fun and line dancing, to the amusement of the onlookers.

Kirsty the General Manager at Hurstwood View care home, said: “So much fun and laughter were had by all that came and joined in, it was truly a night to remember. John Lane was fantastic and many “yee-haw’s” created a great ambience with the highly adorned café area. As always, the community around us came and joined in.”

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering personalised care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and residential dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

For more information, please contact Kirsty, General Manager at Hurstwood View on01825 731700 or [email protected]