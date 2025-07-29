Uckfield care home remembers Beatrix Potter

Hurstwood View care home, in Five Ash Down, Uckfield remembers Beatrix Potter on what would have been her birthday 28th July 1866. We laid out beautiful tables on one of the terraces with items from Beatrix Potter’s most famous character ‘Peter Rabbit’. Cake stands galore were displayed with finger sandwiches, fairy cakes with homemade icing flowers and not to forget scones with jam and cream.

Hurstwood View care home has a wonderful presented floor for Dementia residents, which has two large terraces, one of which is covered so it’s perfect for hot or rainy days, overlooking the grounds and surrounding countryside, which are a perfect size for entertaining.

Our Dementia Champions at Hurstwood View are Zoe & Keighly, they both have a great understanding of Dementia and are able to teach others about the small ways we all can help those living with dementia.

We have a close friendship with Dementia Friends which are run by volunteers who are trained and supported by Alzheimer’s Society. The Dementia Friends programme is the biggest ever initiative in the UK that aims to change people’s perceptions and understanding of dementia.

General Manager Kirsty said: “We love putting on memory events for our Dementia residents as they can reminisce about the stories they were told when they were children. The condition itself can be quite lonely and frightening, and the more understanding we have the better. Our team here at Hurstwood View are always available to provide support and advice about care to anyone who needs it.

Everyone is welcome to pop in for a show round and a cup of tea with homemade cake, our doors are always open”.

Hurstwood View care home is run by Barchester Healthcare, one of the UK’s largest care providers, which is committed to delivering high-quality care across its care homes and hospitals. Hurstwood View provides nursing care and dementia care for 63 residents from respite care to long term stays.

