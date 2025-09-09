Uckfield Carnival, traditionally the first outing of the Bonfire season, was celebrated last Saturday. The town's pretty streets were full of marching bands, themed floats, dancers - even decorated prams!

The weekend got off to a razmatazz start as Sevens Traditional Funfair set up in Luxford Field.

Carnival and Bonfire Society chair Jackie Love said: "All of us get quite emotional when we see the number of societies from all over Sussex that come along to support us. That includes Littlehampton which has always come to our events, and we go to theirs. The Lewes societies were there too, plus lots of the smaller village ones.

"I'm in charge of the floats and we were waiting for the off, but the flaming torches kept on and kept on going past - there were just so many."

The September evening slowly darkened and the sound of muffled drums reverberated through the town. Then came the processions - and what processions they were. Uckfield is the first opportunity for East Sussex bonfire society members to air their costumes and take part in a joyous parade. There were whole families, grandparents and even tiny children who carried banners aloft.

Early on Saturday, High Street shoppers had been 'encouraged' to drop a coin or to into buckets wielded by Society members. Money raised goes to local organisations and charities. Figures have not yet been published but amounts regularly top £5,000.

Action on the day really got going at 1.30pm when children began their fancy dress procession, starting and finishing at the Station car park. Their Grand Procession kicked off in Southview Drive at 2pm and costume judging took place just after 2.30pm.

Tableaux assembled in Bell Lane at 7pm but, as Jackie Love said, the six floats could not join the procession for some time as societies continued marching by. Traffic noise stopped abruptly as a full road closure cleared the way for the Carnival's full torchlight procession.

After the final procession, Bonfire Prayers were conducted outside the Cinque Ports Club at the Church Street junction. Then it was home for a well-earned rest.

Jackie pointed out how Uckfield's members are now preparing for the Crowborough and Fletching bonfires in a week's time, followed by Mayfield.

And she asked the Sussex Express to thank everyone who helped organise and take part in what she feels was the best Carnival ever. She said: "The crowds were amazing and you had to experience the atmosphere to describe it. When the CJ Thorne float went by, the song Sweet Caroline was playing and everyone in the street started singing along to it!

"What a night."

1 . Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club Uckfield Carnival Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club Photo: Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club

2 . Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club Uckfield Camera Club Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club Photo: Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club

3 . Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club Uckfield Carnival Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club Photo: Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club

4 . Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club Uckfield Carnival Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club Photo: Picture by Steve Eckhardt, Uckfield Camera Club